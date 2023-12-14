Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.