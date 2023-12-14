Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.