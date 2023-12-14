Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.20. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $432.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.