Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 872 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

