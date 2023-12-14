Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

