Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,593,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,077,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.