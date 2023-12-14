Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABT opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

