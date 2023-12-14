Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

