Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.