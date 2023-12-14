Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.