Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $611,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.