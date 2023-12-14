Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

HNDL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $960.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

