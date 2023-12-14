Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

HNDL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $960.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.