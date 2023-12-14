Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) – Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synopsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

SNPS stock opened at $568.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.81. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

