T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,870. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

