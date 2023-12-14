Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.09. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 383,421 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

