The Character Group plc (CCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CCT opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.60) on Thursday. The Character Group has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.84. The firm has a market cap of £55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £187,920 ($235,902.59). In other news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total value of £187,920 ($235,902.59). Also, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($169,470.25). Insiders own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

