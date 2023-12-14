The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 481.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

