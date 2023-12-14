The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $83,548,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $161,922,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

