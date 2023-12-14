The Southern Company Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Trading Up 3.7 %

SO opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Southern by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 112,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.