The Toro Company (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 11th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

