The Western Union Company (WU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE WU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

