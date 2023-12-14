TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $387.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $312.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $332.55 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $150.88 and a 1 year high of $333.06. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.69 and a 200-day moving average of $265.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

