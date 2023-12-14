TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.50. TORM shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 276,348 shares changing hands.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.37%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TORM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TORM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

