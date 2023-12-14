Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

