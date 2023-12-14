Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 515 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

