Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $798,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $598.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

