Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 733 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

