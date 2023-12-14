Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 3,926 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 206.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,123 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $9,449,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth about $7,818,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSW stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

