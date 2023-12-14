Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $64.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.