Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in So-Young International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.96. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $52.81 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

