Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,977 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 154,460 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $27.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.