Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,977 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 154,460 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manchester United Price Performance
MANU opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $27.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester United
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.