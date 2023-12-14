Tucker Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

