Tucker Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.