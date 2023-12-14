Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 604,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.