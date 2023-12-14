Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

