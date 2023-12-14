Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

