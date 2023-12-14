Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ALK opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

