Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1,756.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.