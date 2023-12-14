Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.04 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $253.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.