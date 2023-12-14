Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

