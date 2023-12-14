Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,159 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

