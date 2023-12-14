Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.