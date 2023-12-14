Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 374,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.75. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.20.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

