Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 958.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

SPYG stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

