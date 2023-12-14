Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 48,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 50,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

