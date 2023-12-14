Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Simplify Stable Income ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 315,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

