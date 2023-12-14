Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

