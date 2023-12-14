Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

CRVS stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.