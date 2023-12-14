United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.65. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 3,924,084 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 783,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $6,237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $6,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768,753 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

