UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.01 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

